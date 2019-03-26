HOLLY, Sr., Donald F. Donald F. Holly Sr., born May 29, 1929 to Walter and Ethel Holly of West New York, NJ passed away at Jupiter Healthcare Center on March 14, 2019. Don served in the US Navy aboard the USS Midway (CVB-41) as a Gunner's Mate. He was an electrician by trade working for Spencer's (Rybovich) Boat Yard in West Palm Beach for more than 20 years. Don will be remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor, twinkling blue eyes and as a proud American patriot. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Doris, he was the loving father of Terri (Vito) Cataldo, Donald Holly, Jr., Robert (Barbara) Holly, and Jeanne (Shane) Arrington. He was also preceded in death by his sister Gladys (Ira) May, brother Roy (Anne) Holly and son Douglas (Dorann) Speck. Don had a treasured friend in David (Tammy) Seabrook and thought of him as a son. He will be dearly missed by his dear friend and companion, Connie Mitchell. Don was also the proud grandfather of Kymberly Newton, Glenn Blanchard, Jason and Scott Speck, Robert Holly, Jr., Ryan Holly, Jeff Beck, Amber Beck, and Danny Seabrook and numerous great-grandchildren. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary