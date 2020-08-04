1/
Donald Granda
Granda, Donald
Donald "Don" Granda, of Jupiter, FL and formerly of North Miami Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Lorraine, devoted sons Brent (Maritza) Granda, Brad (Michele) Granda and grandchildren Gabriella, Joey, Gianna, Jake and Victoria. Don was an avid fisherman and enjoyed a good game of golf. He spent 22 years serving the community in the tile & marble business where he made many friends and was loved by all. Funeral mass will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church 11:00AM Saturday, August 8 or live streamed at (stpeterjupiter.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

