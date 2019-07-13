|
|
Sargent, Donald H.
Donald H. Sargent, age 90, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away July 12, 2019. He was a retired Lieutenant who dedicated 47 years to law enforcement at Lake Worth Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Sargent in 2017. He is survived by daughters and sons: Donna Holly, Jeri Hazard, Tod Miller, Tori Wood and Tyler Miller; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may gather from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 13 to July 14, 2019