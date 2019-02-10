KOHL, Donald Phillip Donald Phillip Kohl, 85, born September 11, 1933, Springfield, Ohio to Harry and Irene Kohl née Powell, passed January 9, 2019, Martin County, FL. Graduated from The Ohio State University and The George Washington University Law School, worked in Washington, DC, and Richmond, VA before moving to Florida in the early 60's. During his more than 40 years practicing law in Palm Beach County, he was an esteemed criminal and civil defense attorney, City Attorney, City Councilman, and Palm Beach County Judge. He served in numerous civic organizations and was a former National Director of the Jaycees, a leader in the Republican Party, Past Master at Northwood Masonic Lodge (now known as Palmwood Lodge), member of the Exchange Club, and Advisory Board of the Salvation Army to name a few. Longtime member of Faith Presbyterian Church of Palm Springs, and Indiantown Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Pamela (Ursry); children Mark, Pamela (Joseph) Spetla, Patricia (David) Schatzmann, Jeffrey, and Jennifer; stepchildren, Greg Humphrey, Holly (Brian) Ivester, and Heather (Stephen) Atkins, and 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00PM at Indiantown Baptist Church, 15451 SW 150th Street, Indiantown, FL 33456. If desired, donations can be made to Indiantown Baptist Church. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary