Donald Ray Holt
It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Ray Holt announces his passing, after an extended hospital stay, on October 13, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of many years, Janet and his children, Durenda Kurharik and Michael Holt in Ohio. Also remembering him are his stepchildren, Tina D. Heysler and Steven K. Dove, additionally eight granddaughters and one great-granddaughter, sister, Judy Connelly and brother, Steve Holt. Don was a Veteran, who served in the Army Intelligence Division during the Korean Conflict. He was a former employee of Ohio Power Co. and owned a construction contracting company and a commercial pest control company.
A Private Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1000 W Lantana Road, Lantana, FL. Committal Service with Military Honors will be held 12:15PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:15PM at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
