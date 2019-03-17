|
MOHR, Donald Robert Donald Robert Mohr, 67, of Jupiter Farms, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend. He is survived by his two daughters Merrideth Mohr of Jupiter Farms, Sarina Epler (Dennis) of Asheville, NC and grandchildren Rachel Lynn (Mohr) Smither, Brody Donald Epler, Ella Mae Epler; along with brothers David Mohr of Portland, OR, Bruce Thomas of Blackshear, GA, and Keith Thomas of Palm Harbor, FL; two sisters Roblyn Mohr of Kansas and Teresa Mohr Carsden of Nebraska and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Hilton Garden Inn Palm Beach Gardens, 3505 Kyoto Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 at 2:30PM. Refreshments will be served.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019