Everett, Donald Stanley
On Friday, August 21, 2020, Donald "Don" Stanley Everett passed peacefully to live eternally with his wife, son, parents and God in Heaven. Born on January 31, 1929 in Nanticoke, PA, he was the only child to parents Emma and Stanley Everett and led a full and vibrant 91 years of life.
Don married his pride and joy, Marjorie June Wrislar, on October 14, 1950 and they made their home in Levittown, PA with their three children and beloved dog, Stormy. He was a devoted and hard-working husband and father who raised his children via a career as a metallurgist which spanned decades of employment by U.S. Steel Corp., rising through the ranks and attending college at night until he retired from the management level at age 56 to build a new life in south Florida.
The Everetts made Royal Palm Beach their home, allowing them to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. They enjoyed fourteen years of sun, fun, family time, and travel before Marjorie's passing. Both Don and Marjorie were dedicated to community involvement and believed it was their responsibility to give back. In his younger years, Don was active in his church, Emilie United Methodist Church. He was a Christian and founded the first ever annual fundraiser in Bucks County, PA between the Knights of Columbus and the Masons benefiting Easter Seals. Don was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America. He was not only an Eagle Scout himself; he also helped his son become an Eagle Scout and then served as a Scout Master for many years. He was very committed to being a blood donor, consistently marking his calendar each month. His servitude earned him the highest degree in the Masonic Lodge as Grand Master and 62-year Mason. Don continued his membership to include the Scottish Rite, York Rite, and Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
His family referred to him as "Mr. Shriner" after logging over 100 trips transporting young patients to the Children's Hospital in Tampa. He assumed countless leadership roles before rising to the most illustrious position as Potentate in 1998. He went on to receive a proclamation as Emeritus Member and was the first ever Legacy Member of Amara Shrine in Palm Beach Gardens having two family members following in his footsteps. Thanks to his countless hours of devotion, leadership, community outreach, and assistance in maintaining the building and grounds, Don was honored in 2008 when Amara Shriners named their auditorium as "The Everett Auditorium" in his honor.
Don was predeceased by his wife and love of his life of 48 years, Marjorie June, and their son, USMC Captain Donald Ray. He is survived by daughters Phyllis Gauger (Michael) and Cinde Martin (Craig) along with his five grandchildren, Amanda Gauger, Jenna Hall (Richard), Michael Gauger (Laura), Chandler Martin, and Corrine Martin and daughter-in-law Sue Bingham (Ken). He became a great-grandfather for the first time in March after the birth of Cooper Adam Hall.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be planned at a later date.
If you wish to honor Don, please contribute to Shriners Hospitals for Children
(donate.lovetotherescue.org
) and/or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation (trustbridgefoundation.org
).