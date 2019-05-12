Resources More Obituaries for Donald RANDALL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Treat RANDALL

RANDALL, Donald Treat Donald Treat Randall went to be with the Lord Jesus peacefully at Trustbridge Jupiter Pavilion Care Center in Jupiter, FL on May 2, 2019. He was 92 years old, born on May 29, 1926 at "The Ripples" on Lake Sue in Winter Park, FL. He was the son of Walter DeGolyer Randall, Sr. and Mary Bell Thomson. Donald graduated from Orlando High School where he completed his first solo flight and obtained his Pilot's License. Eventually he was an IFR - Multi Engine rated private pilot and flew a Cessna 401B. He joined the Navy at the age of 18 and later was Honorably Discharged as Seaman 2nd Class due to asthma which cut short his dream of being a fighter pilot. He attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He loved to play golf with his family and many friends. Donald was a past member of Walloon Lake CC in MI, Aspen Country Club in Colorado, Eldorado Country Club in California, Elk River Country Club in North Carolina, and the following golf and private clubs in Florida: Everglades Club, Sailfish Club, Bath and Tennis Club, Beach Club, Lost Tree Club for 45 years, Sombrero Country Club in Marathon, and Orlando Country Club. Mr Randall was known for his dedication to Faith, Family, Country, and Charitable Gifts. He donated Randall Park in Aspen, CO and contributed through a Charitable Remainder Trust to Crane Point Hammock in Marathon, FL which was his former residence. He was a strong supporter of The United States Declaration of Independence and our Bill of Rights. Donald was a spirited adventurer which took him on many paths in his personal and business life. He worked as a desk clerk and night auditor at Timberline Lodge in Oregon. At one point, he owned and operated Neptune Drive-In Theater in Daytona Beach, FL. Then he moved on to business ventures in Aspen, CO where he operated a Laundry & Cleaners and Roaring Fork Motors Jeep Dealership. He was an early co-owner of Loveland Basin Ski area. Needing to travel between Aspen and Denver for business, he had the first airplane based in Aspen area now called Sardy Field. He managed investment properties in Colorado, Texas, California, Florida, and North Carolina. He planted citrus groves of lemons and grapefruit near Thermal, CA. As an avid fisherman, hunter, and explorer, he shared his passion of adventure with his young family with many boating, flying, and driving trips to many domestic and foreign destinations. Some include: Fishing the Gulf Stream waters off Padre Island, TX, Exploring the Sea of Cortez in Baja and Mexico, Excursions throughout the Bahamas, and the San Juan Islands in the Pacific Northwest. Later he enjoyed traveling the World and spending summers in Lugano, Switzerland as well as Banner Elk, NC with the love of his life, Joan Raffaelli, who predeceased him. They were married for 35 years. Previously he was married to Ann Randall, the mother of his four children: Laura Lee, Paul Thomson, William Clark, and Robert Scott; four grandchildren: Blake, Candice, Tatum, and Olivia; one great-grandchild: Natalie. He is predeceased by three brothers and a sister: Herbert, George "Bud", Walter "Bo" Randall, and Laura Randall Huttig. He is also survived by his faithful companion dog, Roxi. Donald was a devout follower of Dr. Charles Stanley's In Touch Ministries for over 25 years and loved the Lord. During the past five years, he felt very Blessed and Grateful for his many friends at La Posada in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. To my Family and Friends, "So Long, May God Bless You!" A private Family Memorial Service at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, FL will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 12, 2019