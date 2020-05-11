Clayman, Donald W.
Dr. Donald W. Clayman, 84, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday morning, May 7, 2020 at the Blair House in Tewksbury, MA.
He was born on August 26, 1935 in Boston, MA to Celia (Shoiket) and Samuel Clayman. Donald grew up in Dorchester, MA, attended local schools, and earned his Doctor of Podiatry Medicine at Kent State University. He married the love of his life, Natalie (Shulman) on June 30, 1957, they raised their family in Winthrop, MA, where they resided for 40 years. Donald had his own Podiatry Practice in Winthrop and Boston. He was a proud member of the Kiwanis Club and was very involved in the Winthrop Community, serving on the School Committee, as a hockey coach, and working with people with special needs.
Donald is survived by his children, Bryan Clayman and his wife Debbie of Stoughton, MA, Cynthia McKeon and her husband Tony of Salem, NH, and Alycia Avery and her long time partner Jeff Ouellette of Hudson, NH; five grandchildren, Bradly, Jayme, Alexa, Dylan, and Zachary; his brother, Burton Clayman of Destin, FL; his sister, Marcia Drieker of Florida; as well as a great-grandchild expected this fall.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Natalie (Shulman) Clayman.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit (www.carrierfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020.