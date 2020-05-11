Donald W. Clayman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayman, Donald W.
Dr. Donald W. Clayman, 84, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday morning, May 7, 2020 at the Blair House in Tewksbury, MA.
He was born on August 26, 1935 in Boston, MA to Celia (Shoiket) and Samuel Clayman. Donald grew up in Dorchester, MA, attended local schools, and earned his Doctor of Podiatry Medicine at Kent State University. He married the love of his life, Natalie (Shulman) on June 30, 1957, they raised their family in Winthrop, MA, where they resided for 40 years. Donald had his own Podiatry Practice in Winthrop and Boston. He was a proud member of the Kiwanis Club and was very involved in the Winthrop Community, serving on the School Committee, as a hockey coach, and working with people with special needs.
Donald is survived by his children, Bryan Clayman and his wife Debbie of Stoughton, MA, Cynthia McKeon and her husband Tony of Salem, NH, and Alycia Avery and her long time partner Jeff Ouellette of Hudson, NH; five grandchildren, Bradly, Jayme, Alexa, Dylan, and Zachary; his brother, Burton Clayman of Destin, FL; his sister, Marcia Drieker of Florida; as well as a great-grandchild expected this fall.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Natalie (Shulman) Clayman.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit (www.carrierfuneralhome.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved