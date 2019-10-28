|
|
Richardson, Donald W.
Donald W. Richardson, PhD.
Don left us on October 24,2019 to join Jane, where they will dance together in eternity.
Born March 17, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, Don led and enjoyed an exciting and exemplary life. He fell in love with flying at an early age thanks to his father, Herbert, who flew biplanes for our Army in WWI. He was a proud member of the Greatest Generation. At the age of 18, Don enlisted to serve our country in WWII as an Army Sergeant in charge of a mortar crew in Italy. He later continued his service as a Navy Reserve Captain. Don graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in aeronautical engineering. He later earned a Masters Degree and his PhD, all while working and raising a family.
Don became a legend in the aeronautical and aerospace industry. He is one of the fathers of our air traffic control system. Don served as President of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and is one the few Americans to be named an Honorary Fellow of England's Royal Aeronautical Society.
Don and Jane were married in 1948, and traveled the world together for 63 years until Jane left us in 2011. Don was fortunate enough to get a second lease on life when he married Kathleen Watkins-Richardson in 2013, and they spent six beautiful years together.
Don is survived by his sons Scott (Leslie) and Kevin (Debbie), five grandchildren: Adam (Sarah), Brendan, Justin, Lauren and Conor. Don's sister, Winifred D'Agostino is a spry 99 years young! He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family invites friends to a viewing on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Palm Beach Memorial Chapel, 3691 Seacrest Blvd., Lantana, FL, and a funeral service on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00PM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Trinity Place, West Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make donations do so to the scholarship Don established to benefit women studying aeronautical engineering at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. Checks should be made payable to Georgia Tech Foundation and should include Jane J. Richardson Scholarship Endowment for the Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering in the memo line or on a separate note. The address is Georgia Tech Foundation, 760 Spring Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30308.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019