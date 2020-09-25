Milam, Donald WilliamDonald William Milam, age 92, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on September 23, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on February 29, 1928 in Robinson, IL to Jack and Leona Milam. He attended Janesville Wisconsin High School class of 1945. Following graduation he served as Seaman 2nd class United States Navy in World War II. Don was united in marriage to Ruby Campton on February 10, 1947. During their beautiful union of 72 years together they raised three children: Connie, Jeffrey and Brad. He was an avid fresh and saltwater fisherman and enjoyed deer hunting and many other outdoor activities. He enjoyed making furniture as well. He had an amazing green thumb, roses and orchids were among his favorite. He was most recently honored being chosen as one of the few World War II Veterans to attend "The Honor Flight" which was a prestigious trip to Washington, DC May 19, 2018. Don was a carpenter by trade specializing in cabinetry, he alone built three beautiful homes from the ground up. Anyone that knew him would say he was an expert, meticulous, and a perfectionist craftsman. His most recent years, he enjoyed his daily visits by the beautiful peacocks, kittens, squirrels and many birds that would come for their daily treats at his outdoor patio. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins. Donald and Ruby relocated from Beloit, WI to Lake Worth, FL in 1970. Of the many things he had to be proud of, he took the greatest pride in his family. Don was a man of great strength, moral character. He was a man to respect and it was an honor to call him "DAD". Don was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Milam, parents Jack and Leona Milam, son Jeffrey Milam, daughter Connie Branson, great-grandson Andrew Swenson, brothers Dean Milam and Marvin Milam, and sister Vivian Milam. He is survived by son Bradley David Milam of Lake Worth, FL, granddaughter Tammy Hammett (John) of South Carolina, grandson Troy Swenson of Stuart, FL, great-grandson Austin Effler (Brittany) currently serving in the United States Navy stationed in Jacksonville, FL; and great-granddaughters, Blaire Effler and Lauren Effler of South Carolina. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed, his fun and free spirit and infectious laugh will live forever in our hearts! Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Viewing will be 12:00Noon, Chapel Service at 1:30PM followed with funeral procession to Mausoleum Entombment and Military Honors. Memory Contributions may be made to TRUST BRIDGE HOSPICE FOUNDATION, 5300 E. Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.