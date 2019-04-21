|
BEALS, Doni My heart, my soul and my wife of 52 years, Doni Beals, departed on April 15, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center to prepare our eternal residence and to reunite with family and friends. I know she will be continuing with her favorite hobbies of reading and quilting while patiently waiting for our reuniting. She is the loving and caring mother of Kevin and Kyle Beals and grandmother to three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All who knew her recognized how special she was and how she was always there when needed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019