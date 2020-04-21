|
Spiegel, Donna A.
Donna A. Spiegel, 77, of Riviera Beach, FL, formerly of Endicott, NY, passed away at her home Sunday, April 19, 2020.
At her request, no services will be held.
Donna was born on November 3, 1942 in Pittston, PA, a daughter of the late Donald and Mabel (Quinn) Spiegel. She retired from IBM Endicott in 1995 after 30 years of service. Shortly after, she moved to Riviera Beach, FL and went on to work part-time for Manheim Palm Beach Auction for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Riviera Beach and Women of the Moose of Palm Beach Gardens.
Donna loved the color purple, collecting anything Mickey Mouse and attending the ballet and various theatrical shows.
Donna is survived by her sister, Jean Hawkins of Endicott, NY, her nieces and nephews Randy (Ashlee) Hunt of Sayre, PA, Jefferson Hunt of Nichols, NY, Shelley (Larry) McCreary of Land O' Lakes, FL, Diana Novicky (Travis Divers) of Owego, NY, Lindy Wilson (Nolan Gaskin) of Broussard, LA, Jennifer (Kevin) Ford of Owego, NY, her brother-in-law Roger Wilson, and several great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Mabel Spiegel, her sister Joan Wilson, and her partner of many years Gleason Moore.
Burial will be at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY.
Friends who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to American Legion Auxiliary, 1690 Avenue H W, Riviera Beach, FL 33404, in loving memory of Donna A. Spiegel.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020