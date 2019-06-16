GRAY, Donna It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Gray announces her passing on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born October 1, 1947 in Wayne, ME to Donald and Barbara Chase. She was married to the Love of her Life Gary Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Margery Hochmuth. Donna was a true warrior in her 18-year battle with Cancer. She Never Gave In! Family was the most important thing to her. Along with her many, many close friends who stood by her side through it all. This included her beloved breast cancer support group, Bosom Buddies II. She will be remembered for her tireless work in fundraising for Breast Cancer research and awareness. She was also a devout member of the Christ Fellowship Church. Donna is survived by her brother and wife, Donald and Donalda Chase; her sister and husband, Wendy and Edward Gorden, all of Maine; her daughter and husband, Debbie and Pat Nelson; daughter Rebecca Gray of Illinois; her son and wife, Michael and Jenny Gray of South Carolina; and her son Shawn Gray of Florida; plus many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew. All of these she loved and touched deeply. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bosom Buddies II at (www.yourbosombuddies2.org) or a . "For all who knew her were truly blessed" Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary