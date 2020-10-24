Donna R. Kramer, Esq.

Wellington - Donna R. Kramer passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in hospice care at her home in Wellington, FL at age 79 following a brief and sudden health event. Donna was surrounded by the loves of her life, her dedicated and loving husband of more than 60 years Irving, her devoted and adoring son Alan of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and her brother Stanley Schwartz and sister-in-law Susan Schwartz of Dallas, TX.

Donna was born in Washington, DC to Joseph and Louise Schwartz. She attended Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, DC graduating in 1959. Following high school, Donna worked for the U.S. Naval Intelligence Service for a number of years. In 1959, Donna met the love of her life, Irving who was on active duty with the U.S. Army based at Ft. Belvoir, VA. Prior to his discharge, they married at the Walter Read Medical Center Chapel by the Head of Jewish Chaplains on assignment with the U.S. Army.

Donna and Irv moved to Wilmington, DE in 1960 after Irv's discharge from the U.S. Army where Irv resumed his pre-Army career as an engineer with E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company. In 1960, shortly after moving to Wilmington, DE, their one and only child Alan was born. After spending several years in Wilmington, DE raising their son Alan, Donna and Irv moved in 1964 to Dover, DE where Irv took a position with General Foods Corp as a design engineer. Once moving to Dover, Donna's life began to blossom. She became politically active in Dover's local politics. She worked as a paralegal with a top law firm in Dover, DE. She was fortunate to be able to take time off from her position during her son Alan's early years providing him the support and mothering she felt was so important. Donna's drive, intelligence, effectiveness and personality quickly moved her up in the political hierarchy. She worked as a personal assistant to the Secretary of State of Delaware, as well as Assistant to the Governor-Elect of Delaware during a brief transition period into office. Donna was given the opportunity to apply for an appointment to serve as a non-lawyer Judge for the State of Delaware. This required intense studying of the law, as well as confirmation by the full State Legislature. This confirmation would make Donna one of two female Judges serving in Delaware. Donna was unanimously confirmed for an initial 4-year term in 1975 by a Democrat-led Legislature, and again reconfirmed for another 4-year term by a new Republican-led Legislature. During her many years as a full-time Judge working rotating shifts in a 24-hour Court, Donna was driven to pursue her first higher educational goal toward her undergraduate Bachelors of Arts degree from University of Delaware. For well over 6-years, Donna attended off-campus courses both night and day managing her full-time Judgeship position, her full social life with her husband Irv, and her son's education. In 1981, Donna proudly graduated magna cum laude from the University of Delaware with her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies degree! Throughout her approximately 18-years in Dover, DE, Donna made time to nurture her closest personal relationships which lasted throughout her life. A great part of her time was devoted to her religious life at Temple Congregation Beth Sholom in Dover. After approximately 2 terms as a Judge in Dover, Donna chose in 1982 to relinquish her position in support of her husband Irv's promotion and transfer within General Foods Corp relocating to Westchester County, NY for Irv's new position that Donna always said "I would not let my husband refuse".

After approximately 18- wonderful and happy years in Dover, DE, Donna at the age of 41 began pursuing her new goal while living in New York, LAW SCHOOL! Together with her son Alan who was a 1982 graduate of Tulane University, started law school simultaneously, Donna at Pace University Law School in White Plains, NY, and Alan at the Delaware Law School of Widener University in Wilmington, DE. Both Donna and Alan graduated their respective law schools in 1985, and shortly thereafter Donna was admitted to practice law in both New York and Florida. Donna was so proud when both she and Alan were admitted together in 1990 to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Sandra Day O'Connor commented from the bench during the swearing in ceremony that to her recollection "I think this is one of the few times I've seen a mother and son sworn in together before our Body". After graduating from law school, Donna practiced family and trust and estate law as a partner in the law firm of Hyman & Gilbert located in New Rochelle, NY. Again, during her years in New York, Donna made lasting friendships which she lovingly maintained throughout her life.

After recovering from breast cancer in 1997, Donna retired from practicing law, and she and Irv moved to Wellington, FL where Donna began involving herself in pro-bono legal activities primarily with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County. Donna's real love of her Florida life began when she and Irv became members of their new synagogue, Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach. Donna quickly became involved in all aspects of synagogue life and soon rose in its leadership ranks, serving on its Board of Directors and as a member of its Executive Committee. For many years, Donna also chaired the Adult Education Committee, which brought many outstanding speakers and programs to the synagogue. One highlight, among many others, was her efforts to bring the West Point Jewish Choir for a weekend performance. Donna also founded the Cultural Arts Committee where she arranged many programs of Jewish culture, including art lectures, documentary movies with their producers attending, photo exhibits from Israel and Shabbat weekend scholars. Over the years, Donna also served on the Board of the synagogue's Women's League, and as editor of the synagogue's monthly magazine, Kol Emanu-El.

Several years ago, the Temple recognized Donna for her many contributions to the strength and success of the synagogue by honoring her with its Kallah Berashit on Simchat Torah. She loved attending all of the Temple's programs, events and religious services and dinners with Irv and her many friends. A few of the many cultural, religious and civic organizations Donna supported throughout her life were the Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the Pap Corps, Norton Museum of Art, National Council of Jewish Women, and a life member of Hadassah.

Donna was a beautiful, elegant, charming, caring, dedicated, committed, talented, honorable and loving person who will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to have known her throughout her life.

Donna R. Kramer can best be remembered as a "Wonder Woman" and a true "woman of valor".

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Star of David Cemetery in North Lauderdale, FL. The service was officiated by her special friend and spiritual leader Rabbi Michael Resnick of Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach. An online memorial service celebrating Donna's life was held on Zoom on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, which brought together many close friends and family throughout the Country for a final tribute to the life of our "DRK".

The family requests any donations in Donna's memory be made to: Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach, 190 N. County Road, Palm Beach, FL 33480.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store