Vickers, Donna
Donna Vickers was born on July 11, 1944 in Pennsylvania to Eugene and Peggy Hartzel Tillman. She passed away at the age of 75 on December 7, 2019 in Clarksville, AR. She was of the Catholic Faith and a veterinarian technician.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Geoffrey Vickers.
She is survived by sons Geoffrey Vickers and wife Janice of Clarksville, AR; Shawn Vickers and wife Kim of Clarksville, AR; sister Denise Esser of California; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019