Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardwicke Funeral Home - CLARKSVILLE
509 W MAIN
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-3562
For more information about
Donna Vickers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Vickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Vickers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Vickers Obituary
Vickers, Donna
Donna Vickers was born on July 11, 1944 in Pennsylvania to Eugene and Peggy Hartzel Tillman. She passed away at the age of 75 on December 7, 2019 in Clarksville, AR. She was of the Catholic Faith and a veterinarian technician.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Geoffrey Vickers.
She is survived by sons Geoffrey Vickers and wife Janice of Clarksville, AR; Shawn Vickers and wife Kim of Clarksville, AR; sister Denise Esser of California; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -