Simmons, Donnell Arlandres
Donnell Arlandres Simmons, son of the Late Donnell E. Simmons and Eleathea Sutton Simmons, was born on August 27, 1962 in West Palm Beach, FL. Surrounded by his family, Donnell answered the Master's call on January 23, 2020. "Big D" graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School in 1980. He was employed at the Town of Palm Beach for 24 years and worked in Loss Prevention at Kmart for many years. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at a very young age and attended Payne Chapel AME Church. Donnell rededicated his life to Christ and became a member of The Life Center of Palm Beach County under the leadership of Pastors James and Gayle Easley.
Donnell is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 20 years Sonya Jackson-Simmons, two wonderful children Jalysa Nichole Simmons, and Donnell Steven Simmons, sister Kimberly A. Simmons and a host of special relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, January 31, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held 12:00PM Saturday, February 1, 2020. Both will be held at Roanoke Baptist Church, 1320 Douglas Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
Services entrusted to Straghn & Son Tri-County Funeral Home, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020