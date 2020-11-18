1/1
Donnie Owens
Donnie Owens
Donnie Owens, 66, of Boynton Beach, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 13, 2020. He was a faithful member of St. John Primitive Baptist Church.
Cherishing Donnie's precious memory is Maureen Marva Owens his loving and devoted wife of 37 years; his son Truemaine Owens, his step daughter Adrienne Alexander; his brothers Phillip Owens (Wanda) of Fairburn, GA, and Rudolph Owens of Delray Beach; and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 10:00AM, followed by the 11:00AM HomeGoing Service at St. John Primitive Baptist Church, 615 NW 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
Professional Services Entrusted To: Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 26 SW 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home
26 SW 5th Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33444
(561) 278-4133
