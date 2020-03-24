|
|
Levoff, Doralee Caroline
1935 – 2020
Doralee Caroline Levoff passed away on March 21, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Jamie Spungin (Marc), her son Jeff (Andrea), five grandchildren (Jason, Jarrett, Charlie, Anna and Max) and brother Barry Pearlman. Doralee spent the last twenty years in the warmth of South Florida after growing up and raising a family in the Chicago area. Doralee loved her family and friends, speaking often and fondly of them. She was an avid bridge player (finding great joy in making slam) and achieved Life Master status. She enjoyed playing and watching sports and had a great memory of having gone the 1945 World Series at Wrigley Field (Cubs v. Tigers) with her father. She also enjoyed collecting art and was quite proud of her collection. Memorial donations in memory of Doralee can be made to a or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). A private family service is being planned.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020