Dorian Trauger

Dorian TraugerDorian Beck Trauger passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. Dorian began visiting Delray Beach as a child and became a permanent resident of Delray Beach and Boynton since 1969. She was married to Colonel W. Martin Trauger for 47 years.Dorian was active in many civic organizations, including the Boynton Woman's Club andthe Boynton Beach Historical Society. Dorian was predeceased by both her husband Marty and her only child, Carl Beck Trauger.The Cryptside Service will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Boynton Beach Mausoleum, 1611 S. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL.