BEAVER, Doris Doris Gitlin Beaver, age 91, was born on August 17, 1927 and passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. A longtime resident of Gettysburg and Harrisburg, PA, she served as an executive in the Department of Revenue for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Upon retirement she and her husband Sol lived in Delray Beach, FL, where they enjoyed life at the Gleneagles Country Club. Her activities included golf, bridge, many social activities and volunteering for Hadassah, Jewish Federation, Spanish River Concerts and the Gleneagles Chapter of the Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research. She was a generous and caring friend to everyone. She is survived by Sol, her husband of 71 years, son Jerry, daughter Marcie (Randy) Gordon, granddaughters Jessica (Pablo) Alfonso, and Dana (Chris) Bumpus, nieces Barbara (Ray) Cavaleri and Ellen (Neil) Wyenn and many other loving family members. The family thanks the staff at the Carlisle of Palm Beach and Trustbridge Hospice Care. Donations in her memory can be made to the Hadassah Women's Organization, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, the Gleneagles Chapter of the Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary