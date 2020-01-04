|
Feldman, Doris G.
Doris G. Feldman, née: Heget, age 98, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of Jersey City, NJ on January 1, 2020. She was The Director of Christ Hospital Nursing School, Jersey City for 30 years. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Merne Feldman. Cherished aunt of Dr. Richard Maltzman, Dr. Stephen Maltzman, Dr. Alan Wasserman and Dr. Barry Maltzman. Loving grand aunt of seven nieces and nephews and thirteen great grand nieces and nephews. Chapel Service Thursday in Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah, Paramus at 11:30AM. For condolences, directions, or information (www.edenmemorial.com) or call (201) 947-EDEN.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020