Doris M. Hoffmann
Doris M. Hoffmann, 92, of Delray Beach, died peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband John M. Hoffmann, Sr. in 2000 and her son John M. Hoffmann, Jr. in 2012. She is survived by her son Scott Hoffmann (Janee) of Delray Beach, daughter Jill (Bill) Black of Boynton Beach; three grandsons John Black (Carly), Tyler Hoffmann (Kristen), Tanner Hoffmann; five great-grandchildren Harper, Everly, Bodhi, Axel and Ryder.
Doris will be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
There will be a private entombment service at the Boynton Beach Mausoleum for immediate family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sonata Boynton Beach and Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorials can be made to Vitas Hospice, 1901 S. Congress Ave, Suite 420, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 and The Ferrer-Fund at St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33483.
