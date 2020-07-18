MOORE, Doris
Doris Moore, 82, born in Myrtle, MS and a longtime resident of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 14, 2020.
Doris was a loving Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her brother Roy and her sister Louise. Doris is survived by her loving daughter Rhonda Moore-Spoo (Henry), grandchildren Lauren and Chris, and her brother Billy.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.