1/1
Doris Moore
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, Doris
Doris Moore, 82, born in Myrtle, MS and a longtime resident of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 14, 2020.
Doris was a loving Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her brother Roy and her sister Louise. Doris is survived by her loving daughter Rhonda Moore-Spoo (Henry), grandchildren Lauren and Chris, and her brother Billy.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved