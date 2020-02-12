Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Fellowship Church
5343 Northlake Boulevard
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Doris Sowerwine


1937 - 2020
Doris Sowerwine Obituary
Sowerwine, Doris
Doris June Sowerwine, 82, of North Palm Beach, passed away peacefully February 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband (of 62 years) Robert; four brothers- Jim, Don, Richard and Tom; three children- Gene, Nancy and Jim; daughter-in-law- Lisa; and two grandchildren- Karly and Brooke.
A 'Celebration of Life' get together honoring Doris will be held Saturday, February 22 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Christ Fellowship Church, Gardens Campus, 5343 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, 33418, room 210, of the Life Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
