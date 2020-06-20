Doris Zins
1942 - 2020
ZINS, Doris
Doris Zins, (nee Heineman) 78, of Delray Beach, formerly of West Palm Beach, sadly lost her battle with cancer and passed away on June 7, 2020. She was born in London, and brought up in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Erasmus Hall HS, and Brooklyn College, as a teacher.
Doris is survived by her loving husband, Bruce, of 58 years, her children, Jonathan and Cindy Zins, her daughter, Faith Moscot, her grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew and Ryan Moscot and Sarah Zins, all of whom she loved dearly.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a time when we all can gather together to celebrate her memory.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
5808 West Atlantic Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33484
561-499-8000
