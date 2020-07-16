Cameron, Dorothea L.

Sunrise: December 8, 1926

Sunset: July 11, 2020

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Dorothea Louise Cameron after bravely battling pancreatic cancer, on July 11, 2020, at the age of 93. Born in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred Radtke. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Radtke and her beloved husband Franklin D. Cameron. Dorothea remained in Providence throughout her school years and graduated from Central High School.

In 1947, Dorothea married the love of her life, Franklin D. Cameron. They moved to Miami, FL in 1957 where Frank continued his career as an airline mechanic at Eastern Airlines. When Frank retired, she and Frank built their retirement home in Deland, FL and lived there until his passing in 1988, at which time she moved to Boynton Beach to be close to her sons.

Dorothea focused on being a homemaker to her four sons and husband. As the boys were older, she attended Miami-Dade Community College to further her education. She joined the workforce several times over the years employed as the switchboard operator at the local Sears and later worked as a bookkeeper at West Cash and Carry.

Dorothea had an infectious smile, a twinkle in her eye and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to tell stories, entertain and have social gatherings with friends. She was an avid reader, excellent pastry chef, and enjoyed knitting and sewing.

Dorothea is survived by her sons Daniel (wife Kathy), Scott (wife Cheryl), Clay (wife Karen), and Glenn, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothea and her family are indebted to so many that helped her graciously in the latter days. A special thanks to the staff at Sonata Boynton Beach and Trustbridge Hospice.

A private Celebration of Life with family will be held in honor of our Mother.



