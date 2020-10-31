1/1
Dorothy A. Sylvester
1928 - 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" A. Sylvester passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home "The Carlisle" in Lantana, Florida at the age of 92.
She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
There will be a private service at the Carlisle on November 6 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be given to The Big Dog Ranch in Loxahatchee, Florida or the charity of your choice.
Please visit (www.lorneandsons.com) to see the complete obituary and sign the guest book.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carlisle
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
