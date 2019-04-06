|
WILL, Dorothy A. Dorothy passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She was a beloved mother, daughter and sister survived by her two sons Robert and Michael, a brother Edward and sisters Cathy, Stella and Carol. Dorothy had a beautiful soul who always put others first. She will truly be missed by all that knew her. Memorial Services will be held April 7 from 2:00PM to 3:00PM, Service starting at 3:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019