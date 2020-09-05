Adler, Dorothy

Dorothy Adler passed away peacefully at the age of 101, surrounded by her devoted daughters, in her South Palm Beach home on September 1, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was passionate about helping others and supporting the Jewish community. Born Dorothy Schepps on May 21, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY to Frank and Rose (Longberg) Schepps. She married Herbert Adler in 1941 and moved to Palm Beach in the 1960s. Dorothy became active with Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, participating in international mission trips which deeply influenced her desire to make a difference. Dorothy dedicated significant time and philanthropy to Jewish Federation's Commission for Jewish Education (CJE), specifically the PJ Library® program. Dorothy was a longtime member of Federation's Women's Philanthropy division where she represented Federation on the National Women's Philanthropy Board, established a Lion of Judah Endowment and was honored with the Kipnis-Wilson/Friedland award for exemplifying the highest standards in philanthropy and volunteerism. Dorothy's leadership roles with Federation included Campaign Chair of Women's Philanthropy, and member of both the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Dorothy was an avid golfer and lifelong card player. Dorothy is predeceased by Herbert Adler and son Michael Adler of Washington, D.C. She is survived by daughters, Carol Adler of New York, NY and Ellen (Barry) Direnfeld of Arlington, VA; grandchildren Robin (Scott) Weisman of Brookline, MA, Deanna Levine of Denver, CO, Lauren Direnfeld of Reston, VA, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Direnfeld of Arlington, VA and Daniel (Lauren Tavar) Direnfeld of Falls Church, VA, Sarah Adler of New York, NY, and Eve Adler (Dr. Hal Schwartzstein) of Kew Gardens, NY; great-grandchildren Sydney and Zachary Weisman, Cecile and Genevieve Direnfeld and Arthur and Marlon Schwartzstein. The family is holding a private burial in Virginia. Donations may be made to Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and its PJ Library® program at 1 Harvard Cir., Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.



