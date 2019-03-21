SULLIVAN, Dorothy Ann Dorothy Ann Sullivan, 93, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by loving family. A woman of style and substance, Dorothy was successful in business and philanthropy, and best known in Palm Beach as the magnetic founder of the Angels of Charity. An influential community leader celebrated for her glamour and signature hats, she is credited with bringing the hat back into fashion in Palm Beach society. She was born in Dorchester, MA on November 29, 1925. She graduated from Regis College in Weston, MA in 1947. After a brief career as an American Airlines flight attendant, Dorothy married John Sullivan in 1949 and they had five children. They lived primarily in Boston, MA, Rocky River, OH, Holmdel, NJ, and ultimately in West Palm Beach. In 1966, Dorothy began her primary career in real estate. She earned her broker's license and opened her own real estate company in Holmdel in 1970. After a highly successful career in real estate spanning more than two decades, Dorothy and John retired to West Palm Beach in 1990. She was president of the Palm Beach Opera Guild and served on other boards including Home Safe, Hope House, the Governors Club, and Mar-a-Lago. Her passion for helping others, especially children, led her to establish the Angels of Charity (1997-2004), whose charity balls and other events raised millions for the direct benefit of Palm Beach County's children in need. Upbeat and positive, Dorothy worked tirelessly to make a difference in her community. As Bob Jordan, a member of the Angels' Board of Directors, said, "I think every town should have a Dorothy Sullivan; that would make the world a better place." Dorothy's true love was her family. She is predeceased by her loving husband, John Francis Sullivan II and her son, John Francis Sullivan III. She is survived by four adoring children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and her beloved shih tzu, Samantha. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Lorraine Trovato (husband, Pat Trovato, and grand-daughter, Lisa Eustic (husband, Pete Eustic and great-granddaughters, Grace and Amelia), Kathleen Meyer (husband, Andrew Meyer, and grandchildren, Joshua (wife, Grace), Daniel and Jessica); Carolyn Sullivan (spouse, Elisa Glick) and Christopher Sullivan (wife, Susan, and grandson, Michael); and granddaughters, Amanda Behnke (husband, Paul Behnke, great-granddaughter, Claire) and Gina Sullivan. Family will receive friends between the hours of 3:00PM to 7:00PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at QUATTLEBAUM FUNERAL HOME, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417. Dorothy's life will be celebrated with a funeral mass at 10:00AM on Friday, April 5, at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 4500 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Immediately following the mass, Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband John at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to KidSanctuary Campus (700 South Dixie Hwy, Suite 101, West Palm Beach, FL 33401) or Tri-County Animal Rescue (21287 Boca Rio Road, Boca Raton, FL 33433). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary