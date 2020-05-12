Wood, Dorothy Ann

Dorothy Ann Bankston Wood "Dottie" passed away on May 4, 2020 She was 84.

Dottie was born in Glynn County, GA, and raised on St. Simons Island, GA, one of seven children, and graduated from Glynn Academy, Brunswick, GA.

Dottie was married for 56 years to Homer "Jay" Wood, who passed in 2010. She met her husband while he was in the Coast Guard, stationed in Brunswick. They married in 1954 and moved to her husband's home town of West Palm Beach and lived the rest of her life in Palm Beach County.

As a homemaker and mother of four, she was active in the Boynton Beach Junior Woman's Club and served a term as president. She was particularly drawn to the club's "Follies" where she was able to draw on her considerable talents for singing and dancing. She often said her youthful ambition was to be a Rockette.

As her children grew older, Dottie became a retail associate specializing in women's wear. Her lively and generous nature led to her success, and she was well regarded by clients and associates alike. She retired from Bloomingdale's in 2007.

Adored and loved by her family she is survived by children Angelyn Wood (Donald Cunningham) of Los Angeles, Marian Campbell (Joseph Campbell) of Juno Beach, Brad Wood (Lucia Wood) of Guam, and David Wood (Susan Wood) of Jupiter, and grandchildren James Campbell, Stephen Wood, Evan Cunningham, John Taylor Campbell, Christopher Wood, Rachel Wood; and Joshua Wood.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date. Memorial remembrances can be made to VITAS of Palm Beach County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store