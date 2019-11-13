|
Braley, Dorothy
Dorothy Braley (O'Brien) - formerly of West Palm Beach and Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully at age 84 on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Avita of Newburyport, MA, surrounded by her four girls. Born on October 16, 1935. Dorothy and the love of her life Tom spent over 35 winters in West Palm Beach enjoying golf, beach time, family visits and many great friendships at Bear Lakes Country Club. Dorothy leaves behind the broken hearts of her siblings, her four daughters: Tracy, Lynne, Jennifer, and Jessica. Her sons-in-law: Matthew Delaney, Andrew Cotrupi and Richard Bonzagni, and her eight grandchildren: Isabella, Emma, Harrison, Grace, Abigale, Lydia, Iris, and Thomas. She will be joining in Heaven her precious Mother, the love of her life Thomas, her grandson Teddy and her siblings Ann, Meg, and Ruth. Dorothy's girls are incredibly grateful to the staff at Avita of Newburyport for all of their tender love and care to the very end. Calling hours are Thursday, November, 14 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street Worcester, MA 01609. The funeral will be held Friday, November 15, with a Mass at 11:00AM in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth, NH will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019