Home

POWERED BY

Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
931 Main St.,
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Braley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Braley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Braley Obituary
Braley, Dorothy
Dorothy Braley (O'Brien) - formerly of West Palm Beach and Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully at age 84 on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Avita of Newburyport, MA, surrounded by her four girls. Born on October 16, 1935. Dorothy and the love of her life Tom spent over 35 winters in West Palm Beach enjoying golf, beach time, family visits and many great friendships at Bear Lakes Country Club. Dorothy leaves behind the broken hearts of her siblings, her four daughters: Tracy, Lynne, Jennifer, and Jessica. Her sons-in-law: Matthew Delaney, Andrew Cotrupi and Richard Bonzagni, and her eight grandchildren: Isabella, Emma, Harrison, Grace, Abigale, Lydia, Iris, and Thomas. She will be joining in Heaven her precious Mother, the love of her life Thomas, her grandson Teddy and her siblings Ann, Meg, and Ruth. Dorothy's girls are incredibly grateful to the staff at Avita of Newburyport for all of their tender love and care to the very end. Calling hours are Thursday, November, 14 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street Worcester, MA 01609. The funeral will be held Friday, November 15, with a Mass at 11:00AM in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth, NH will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -