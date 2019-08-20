Home

Dorothy Carol Conerly Williams was born in Dec. 1924 in Florida. Her Life ended peacefully Aug. 16, 2019 with family at her side in the care of the wonderful people of Trustbridge Hospice at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. She lived her last few years at Balmore House in their loving care.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney and several siblings.
She is survived by her brother Leon and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and loving friends.
A graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, Florida Aug. 24, 2019 at 11:30AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
