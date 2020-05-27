Cohen, Dorothy
A remarkable woman, Dorothy J. Cohen died May19, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. She was buried May 21, 2020 in a private ceremony at Eternal Light Cemetery, Boynton Beach. Born August 27, 1928 in Bronx, NY, living for 91 eventful years. She was married to Henry (deceased), for 56 years, had two loving daughters, Melinda Nemiroff (Stephen), Beth Goldwasser (Robert), four grandsons, Cory (Katie) and Jason Waters, Andrew and Gregory Nemiroff, as well as a great-granddaughter, Lydia Waters. A brilliant woman, who loved to laugh and had amazing people sense, she had a successful career in banking. Everyone who knew her will remember her. Donations in her memory should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.