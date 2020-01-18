|
|
|
Grant, Dorothy Dekle
Our "Sweet Dot", 95, passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL.
She was born in Lakeland, FL, attended Florida State College for Women (FSU), and taught elementary school in West Palm Beach and Gainesville. She was a true Florida native, residing in Lakeland, West Palm Beach, Miami, Gainesville, Stuart and Palm City, FL. Dottie was a dear, sweet lady and enjoyed a full life, a life well lived. She is predeceased by her spouse Gene Grant (2005), brothers J.O. Dekle, Perry Dekle, Wally Dekle, sister Betty Reeves. Survived by four sons Chip Grant (Anabel), Michael Grant (Grace), Perry Grant (Kathy) and Jeff Grant (Dana), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Service will be held February 1, 2020 11:00AM at All Saints Episcopal Church 2303 N.E. Seaview Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957.
Please no flowers. We appreciated the help of Empath Suncoast Hospice!
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020