Williams, Dorothy Evelyn

Age 90, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on July 16, 2020 to be with her beloved husband Herb, who passed away on July 21, 2000. Evelyn was born in Birmingham, AL. After her marriage in 1948 the family moved to Atlanta where all her three children were born and moved to the Palm Beach area in 1964. Mrs. Williams worked for the School Board for five years and Hutcheon Engineers for 17 years as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Palm Beach Gardens.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory her loving children Don Williams and his wife Cindy of Raleigh, NC; Mark Williams and his wife Kristen of Jupiter, FL; Brenda Ray of Columbia, SC (predeceased); her adored grandchildren Tricia Tucker Schnitzer and her husband David, Allen Williams and his girlfriend Lynn Moore, William Ray and Kelsey Embick and her husband Danny; her beautiful great-grandchildren Lillian Ray, Megan Williams, Zoey Schnitzer, Olivia, Max, and Wyatt Embick, and Jessica Snyder; her wonderful caregivers Regina and Barbara and many friends.

Evelyn had a unique gift. She could make friends wherever she went. She was always there with prayer, love and support for her family and friends. Her talents were numerous and her caring for others was beyond compare. She was a seamstress, southern cook, loved to water ski and enjoyed many arts and crafts. And if there was a party, she wanted to be there... she loved to dance and be with her family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for a viewing Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Noon, with Service at 2:00PM. Interment will follow immediately at Lake Worth Memory Gardens Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be limited in attendance so please let us know if you would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Mrs. Williams may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church in Palm Beach Gardens.



