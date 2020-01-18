|
|
Custer, Dorothy F.
Dorothy F. Custer returned home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. She was the mother of two sons, Albert Custer and Harry Lee Custer, Sr. who both passed before her. Dorothy is survived by her daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a beautiful woman who cared for so many and had a heart for God. Please, join her family as they lay her to rest with her loving husband, Albert Custer, Sr. at 1:00PM January 25 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. There will be a Celebration of Life following at 15388 86th Way North, Palm Beach Gardens. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020