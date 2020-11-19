Dorothy H. Patterson

Dorothy Patterson, age 100, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home in Marietta, GA on November 12, 2020.

Born on September 1, 1920 in Danville, VA, to Ellen Robertson Harris and John L. Harris, Dorothy loved being surrounded by family and friends, and she devoted her time and talents to them.

Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Dianne McKevitt; her son-in-law Jerry Sanders, husband of her late daughter Cheryl Gae Sanders; her grandchildren, Dr. Laurae Carpenetti, Edward Irvin and his wife Kristina, Christie Parker and her husband Carl, Jerry Isaac Sanders, and his wife Ali; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store