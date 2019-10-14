|
|
Hughes, Dorothy
Dorothy Hughes, 95, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on October 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph Hughes.
Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY to Mabel and Herman Fradis. She worked in the International Music Section of NBC as well as being a talented singer.
She was an incredible athlete. Tennis was her passion and she spent many years playing. Finally, she would spend as much time as possible at the Palm Beach Gardens Aquatic Complex swimming to the sound of her favorite Frank Sinatra music. The staff were like a family to her.
She lived in River Edge, NJ and after Ralph's passing moving to Fox Hills in Rockaway, NJ and then to Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Dorothy was also predeceased by her brother William.
She is survived by her son Harvey (Paula) Bass, grandchildren Stacey (Jonathan) Gellman, Scott (Meghan) Bass, great-grandchildren Ryan, Sienna and Benjamin and stepchildren Donna (Mark) Miller and Glen (Vildana) Hughes and their families.
Funeral Services were private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019