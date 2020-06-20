Adams, Dorothy L.
Dorothy L. Adams, age 84, passed away on June 18, 2020, after bravely battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. Dorothy was born on June 15, 1936 to Gladys and James Murray. She was the middle of three children, her older brother Jimmy and her younger sister Joyce.
Dorothy grew up in Conklin, New York, where she met her husband Frank Adams in the neighboring town of Corbettsville. They married on April 27, 1957 and celebrated 63 years of marriage together.
Dorothy had many jobs throughout her life. She worked at the Vestal school library in New York. She also worked at the Wyoming State Capitol Building in Cheyenne, WY, and later at a CPA firm, where she became manager of the secretarial staff for multiple office locations.
Dorothy was a realtor for over 40 years, and in 2019 attained the prestigious REALTOR® Emeritus Status, given by the National Association of Realtors. During her career as a realtor, she worked for Straub realty before she founded Adams Realty of Boca Raton in 1985.
Dorothy was an avid and accomplished Bridge player and was a longtime member of the American Bridge Club. She achieved the level of Advanced NABC Master in duplicate Bridge, and was only a few out of town Bridge match wins away from achieving the rank of Life Master. One of the things she looked forward to most was spending her summers in North Carolina playing Bridge almost daily with many of her good friends. She also greatly enjoyed playing Canasta with her good friends in both Florida and North Carolina.
Dorothy held her friends and family very dear to her. She loved going on family group vacation bus tours with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters, and she also cherished spending time at the family vacation house in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina, several times a year. Dorothy loved to attend annual events in North Carolina, such as the Wooly Worm festival, Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, and the Valley Crucis Craft Fair. The holidays were always very important to Dorothy, and she loved having a big table with as many friends and family as possible. Whether it was Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, or any other holiday, it was always her job to say grace before the meal.
Dorothy loved her granddaughters, and wanted to be involved at every turn. She attended many of their school events growing up, and was always there to lend a hand or ear to help. She was very proud that she was able to attend both of her granddaughters weddings in 2019 and 2020.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Frank, her sister Joyce Reynolds, brother-in-law Wayne Adams and family Suzumi, Shawn, and Robert, her son Michael, daughter-in-law Nancy, two granddaughters, Michelle and Jessica, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A website has been created for all of Dorothy's friends and family to share their remembrances, memories, prayers, good thoughts, condolences and wishes. You can visit the website at (http://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries) and search for Dorothy L. Adams.
The family will be holding a private memorial to comply with social distancing regulations, but we invite everyone to join us wherever you are at 1:15PM to share in our communal prayer in remembrance of Dorothy. The prayer can be found on the website listed above.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dorothy's honor to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or any other charitable organization.
Dorothy L. Adams, age 84, passed away on June 18, 2020, after bravely battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. Dorothy was born on June 15, 1936 to Gladys and James Murray. She was the middle of three children, her older brother Jimmy and her younger sister Joyce.
Dorothy grew up in Conklin, New York, where she met her husband Frank Adams in the neighboring town of Corbettsville. They married on April 27, 1957 and celebrated 63 years of marriage together.
Dorothy had many jobs throughout her life. She worked at the Vestal school library in New York. She also worked at the Wyoming State Capitol Building in Cheyenne, WY, and later at a CPA firm, where she became manager of the secretarial staff for multiple office locations.
Dorothy was a realtor for over 40 years, and in 2019 attained the prestigious REALTOR® Emeritus Status, given by the National Association of Realtors. During her career as a realtor, she worked for Straub realty before she founded Adams Realty of Boca Raton in 1985.
Dorothy was an avid and accomplished Bridge player and was a longtime member of the American Bridge Club. She achieved the level of Advanced NABC Master in duplicate Bridge, and was only a few out of town Bridge match wins away from achieving the rank of Life Master. One of the things she looked forward to most was spending her summers in North Carolina playing Bridge almost daily with many of her good friends. She also greatly enjoyed playing Canasta with her good friends in both Florida and North Carolina.
Dorothy held her friends and family very dear to her. She loved going on family group vacation bus tours with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters, and she also cherished spending time at the family vacation house in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina, several times a year. Dorothy loved to attend annual events in North Carolina, such as the Wooly Worm festival, Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, and the Valley Crucis Craft Fair. The holidays were always very important to Dorothy, and she loved having a big table with as many friends and family as possible. Whether it was Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, or any other holiday, it was always her job to say grace before the meal.
Dorothy loved her granddaughters, and wanted to be involved at every turn. She attended many of their school events growing up, and was always there to lend a hand or ear to help. She was very proud that she was able to attend both of her granddaughters weddings in 2019 and 2020.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Frank, her sister Joyce Reynolds, brother-in-law Wayne Adams and family Suzumi, Shawn, and Robert, her son Michael, daughter-in-law Nancy, two granddaughters, Michelle and Jessica, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A website has been created for all of Dorothy's friends and family to share their remembrances, memories, prayers, good thoughts, condolences and wishes. You can visit the website at (http://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries) and search for Dorothy L. Adams.
The family will be holding a private memorial to comply with social distancing regulations, but we invite everyone to join us wherever you are at 1:15PM to share in our communal prayer in remembrance of Dorothy. The prayer can be found on the website listed above.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dorothy's honor to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or any other charitable organization.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.