ANDREWS, Dorothy Haines January 23, 1924 March 21, 2019 Dorothy "Dottie" Musick (Haines) Andrews, beloved mother and grandmother, has left us after 95 years. Born in Jacksonville, FL, she grew up in Quincy and attended Florida State University. She and her first husband Paul "Bud" Haines, settled in Lake Worth, FL where they opened an auto body repair shop and raised six children. After Bud's death, Dottie wed Albert Andrews and spent the next several decades traveling the east coast and boating in the Keys, as well as working as a proofreader for The Palm Beach Post. Upon Albert's death, Dottie moved to St. Augustine, working at the local WalMart until she was 88. Dottie loved music, dancing, travel, food, crossword puzzles, parties, spending time with her family, and cracking jokes, especially at her own expense. She lived her life to the fullest right up until the very end, even managing to visit the Grand Canyon this past December at the age of 94. Dottie was predeceased by her husbands, Paul "Bud" Haines and Albert Andrews. She also lost one son, Paul "Herbie" Haines, as well as two grandchildren Doug Eitel and Justin Duffey. She is survived by her five remaining children, Barbara Haines Bliss, Martha Haines, Kathleen Haines, Robert Haines (Lily), Susan Haines Brown; her step-children Donna Weston (Chuck), Gracie Ray (Donnie), Carolyn Andrews (Judy); grandchildren Sean Cowart (Alyssa), Larry Cowart, Joshua Duffey, Matthew Brown (Katie), Cory Wentworth, Jacob Duffey, Daniel Brown (Andrea) and great-grandchildren Lauren Cowart, Hannah Cowart, Aria Cowart, June Brown, Rose Brown, Drake Cowart and Lando Cowart, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to one of her favorite charities, the Natural Resources Defense Council. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019