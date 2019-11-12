|
|
Brown, Dorothy Mae
Dorothy Mae "Dottie" Brown (née Maxwell), passed away peacefully Monday, November 11, 2019 in her Joliet, IL home, 96 years after she was born in her parents' home on Highland Avenue in 1923.
On Friday, November 15, 2019, Dorothy Mae Brown will Lie in State at the site of her baptism, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 404 N. Hickory Street, Joliet, from 9:00AM until 10:45AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00AM. Enshrinement will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to any of the organizations listed in her complete obituary will be appreciated. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To view her complete obituary, please visit her Memorial Tribute at (www.fredcdames.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019