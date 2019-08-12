Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Riegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Maxine Riegel


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Maxine Riegel Obituary
Riegel, Dorothy Maxine
Dorothy Maxine Riegel was born January 28, 1931 in Martin County, Indiana to Logan and Pearl Webster.
Dorothy lived the "Little House on the Prairie" life. She always recalled moving with a wagon. Her parents never owned an automobile. Dorothy moved from Whitmore Lake, MI, to Lake Worth, FL, where she spent the past 40 years. She was a member of Lantana Baptist Church.
Survived by sons Ronald (Britton, MI), Richard (Adrian, MI), William (Holly, MI), John (Maynardville, TN); daughters Mary Snow (Jacksonville, FL), Andrea Hale (Ormond Beach, FL), 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Riegel, Charles Bowling and Harrison Holt, son (Everett Holt), daughter (Melinda Poole), and granddaughter (Monique Hahn).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.