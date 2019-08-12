|
|
Riegel, Dorothy Maxine
Dorothy Maxine Riegel was born January 28, 1931 in Martin County, Indiana to Logan and Pearl Webster.
Dorothy lived the "Little House on the Prairie" life. She always recalled moving with a wagon. Her parents never owned an automobile. Dorothy moved from Whitmore Lake, MI, to Lake Worth, FL, where she spent the past 40 years. She was a member of Lantana Baptist Church.
Survived by sons Ronald (Britton, MI), Richard (Adrian, MI), William (Holly, MI), John (Maynardville, TN); daughters Mary Snow (Jacksonville, FL), Andrea Hale (Ormond Beach, FL), 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Riegel, Charles Bowling and Harrison Holt, son (Everett Holt), daughter (Melinda Poole), and granddaughter (Monique Hahn).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019