Johnson, Dorothy Priscilla

December 1, 1935

April 25, 2020

Born in Monroeville, PA, her parents were James Riffle and Lucy Ann (Heaps) Riffle. She was the youngest of five children, her siblings Helen, Francie, Michael and Lucy. Priscilla's parents moved to Miami, FL in her sophomore of high school. Priscilla graduated from St. Mary's High School, later she was a model and then a stewardess with Eastern and National Airlines.

She married John Brice Johnson, July 25, 1958.

She was a school teacher for 34 years. During this time she attended evening classes at FIU and received her Doctorate in Education specializing in Reading.

She loved genealogy and during her retirement took many European trips, mostly to Ireland, to study her ancestry. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing, and gardening.

Priscilla loved Jesus and gave generously to the Kingdom of God, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Catholic Charities.

Priscilla is survived by her sister Lucy, and by her five sons John "Jack" Brice, Jr. (Trish), Darren Patrick, Stephen Jerome (Kristi), Kerry Joseph (Charlene) and James Michael (Suzi), 12 grandchildren Tim, Cara, Christopher, Rachel, Danny, Heidi, Ashley, Nick, Jennifer, Heather, Clay, and Anna and 11 great-grandchildren



