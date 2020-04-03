|
Evans, Doug
Born February 10, 1931, John Douglas Evans passed peacefully in his home in Delray Beach on March 31, 2020 with his family by his side. A native of Toronto and a longtime resident of Montreal, Doug will be most remembered for his gentle and kind demeanor, his deep love for his family and lifelong friends, and his joie de vivre.
Doug was a Captain in the Royal Canadian Air Force and a pilot with Air Canada for 36 years where his work and passion were one. He enjoyed a second career as a starter at Quail Ridge Country Club where he enjoyed an expanded circle of wonderful friends.
Doug was predeceased by his brother Donald and is survived by his loving wife Maureen, his sister, Shirley Clarke and four daughters, Katherine, Cindy, Tracey and Daphne. He will be sorely missed by his four stepchildren, seven grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren.
In light of the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be planned for Doug in the future to be held at Lac Marois, Quebec. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , the or a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020