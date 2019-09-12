|
|
Mackie, Douglas B.
Douglas B. Mackie, age 67, of Glenview, IL; beloved husband of Casey Mackie (née Colnon); loving father of Kit (Megan) Mackie, Katie (Adam) LaVoy, Natalie (Joseph) Cruz, Madeline (Ashley) Nath and Philip Mackie; proud grandfather of Quinn, Shea, Tommy and Max Mackie, Lila and Aaron LaVoy, Alaia Cruz and Teddy Nath; dear brother of Mary Jane (Ted) Sterling, Tom (Cheryle) Mackie and Don (Judy) Mackie. Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:00AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease at Northwestern Medicine, 420 E Superior, Rubloff Bldg., 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611, www.brain.northwestern.edu/about/giving.html. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019